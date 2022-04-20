Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 393,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

