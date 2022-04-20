Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.37. 1,447,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,137. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day moving average of $261.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

