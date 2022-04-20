Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 168 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. 5,238,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.