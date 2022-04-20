Keyera Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.
KEY opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.15. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$25.41 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1480991 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Keyera (Get Rating)
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
Further Reading
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.