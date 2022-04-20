Keyera Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

KEY opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.15. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$25.41 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1480991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.