KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $579,520.40

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $579,520.40 and approximately $2,948.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.23 or 0.07418838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.17 or 0.99746630 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

