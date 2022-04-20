KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Down 6.5%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. 314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Get KHD Humboldt Wedag International alerts:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, a holding company, provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyroprocessing equipment, including preheaters, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans, as well as calciner, bypass, and firing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.