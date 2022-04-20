Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 153,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,260,987 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $25.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

