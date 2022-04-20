Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 26,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,554,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

