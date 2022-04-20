Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 363,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 89,644 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

