Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.30

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 84121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.