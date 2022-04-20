KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $351.46 and last traded at $348.39. Approximately 14,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,499,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in KLA by 699.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

