Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

