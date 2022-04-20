Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00381288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00084383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004139 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006377 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,222,165 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

