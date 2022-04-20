Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 655 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,154,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 49,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,177,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,612,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

