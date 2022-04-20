Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Kennametal Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.