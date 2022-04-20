Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $108.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.