Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after purchasing an additional 321,696 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after buying an additional 170,498 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,911,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,889,000.

VBK opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average is $264.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

