Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

