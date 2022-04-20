Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after buying an additional 734,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after acquiring an additional 175,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,472 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

