Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 2.83% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 257,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period.

Shares of FLSW stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

