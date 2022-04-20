Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 83 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $446.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $406.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

