Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

