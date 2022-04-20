Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 17,253 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.