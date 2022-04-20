Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $162.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

