K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KPLUY stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.60) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.46) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Baader Bank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

