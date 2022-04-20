L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 558.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $257.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

