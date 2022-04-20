Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 913,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $271.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.91. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

