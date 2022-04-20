L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $170.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

AIQUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

