L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $170.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.67.
AIQUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $36.29.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
