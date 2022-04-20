Landbox Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $61,738.46 and $863.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.46 or 0.07363203 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.42 or 0.99625066 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

