Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.