Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. 407,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.44. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

