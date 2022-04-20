Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Down 9.2%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 84,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 69,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

