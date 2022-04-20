LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Down 5.2%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01. 1,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
The company has a market cap of $106.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55.
About LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
