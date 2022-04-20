Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGRDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($112.90) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79. Legrand has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

