Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 1,106,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $115.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 64.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

