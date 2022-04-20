Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $621,013.61 and approximately $119.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.21 or 0.07501596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00269723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.57 or 0.00815968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00089652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.51 or 0.00612771 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00379240 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

