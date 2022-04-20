LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in LG Display by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

