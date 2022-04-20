LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPL. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 9,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,826. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

