Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Trading Up 9.1%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) was up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 169,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 135,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

About Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.