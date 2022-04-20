LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $5,075,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

