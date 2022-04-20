LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $5,075,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.