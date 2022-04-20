Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

