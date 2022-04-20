Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lilium traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 28,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,818,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get Lilium alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $54,779,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.