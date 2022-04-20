LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $807,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in LivePerson by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,542 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,770. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

