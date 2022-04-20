LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Up 20%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 123,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 93,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

