Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.35

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$119.35 and last traded at C$117.32, with a volume of 174693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$118.42.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.852327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

