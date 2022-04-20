Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $460.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.00 and a 200 day moving average of $383.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

