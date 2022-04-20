Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.43

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.43 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 4124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

