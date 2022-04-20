Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.05 or 0.07432558 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,048.38 or 0.99572322 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

