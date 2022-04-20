Lotto (LOTTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.60 Million

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $411.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

