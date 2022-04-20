LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,844. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.